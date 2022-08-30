Tax revenue at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally down from last year

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file)
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file)(Nick Nelson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just as attendance dipped at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, so did tax revenue - though the state still collected a pretty penny from the event.

The state collected a total of $1.54 million in tax revenue at this year’s event, according to a press release sent Tuesday from the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

2022′s total is down 14 percent compared to the 2021 total of $1.79 million. Total traffic at the 2022 rally was also down, though the decline was not quite as steep as the drop in tax revenue. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s final traffic tally was 492,535 vehicles counted over the 10-day rally, a 6.3% decline from 2021.

Temporary vendors attending the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were also down 10% compared to 2021. The 2022 rally topped at 917 temporary vendors, while the 2021 event had 1,014.

Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said while the totals are down from the “record numbers” in 2021, she still considered this year’s revenue “strong” overall.

Officials said taxes collected at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.

