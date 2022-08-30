Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff.

Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen is closed. Noodlezip first had to reduce its hours and starting Thursday, it will be closed for a couple of weeks.

“There is always a way, whether its employee shortage, material shortage or ingredient prices going higher, there is always a way to improvise,” said Noodlezip Owner Marty Lee.

However, one restaurant is expanding despite hiring challenges. Old 10 Bar and Grill in Mandan is opening a second location in Bismarck on North Washington.

“We’ve done a good job keeping people and I think it comes down to treating them well, paying them what they are worth and hopefully they stick around,” said Old 10 Bar and Grill Owner Nate Wolf.

Noodlezip used to operate with 13 employees. Currently, there are only five. One problem is finding applicants as no one has applied in the past 16 months. And then the small business must compete with big box stores that are able to offer more.

“Higher starting pay, signing up bonuses, full benefit packages after 60 days, and it is something that we’re almost impossible to offer for our applicants for a small business owner,” Lee said.

Old 10 has not started hiring for its Bismarck location yet. But it has currently found job listings for the Mandan location are not gaining any traction online.

“There aren’t applications coming in, so if we can get people in the door, you know, we can teach them,” Wolf said.

Noodlezip plans to reopen on September 19.

The Old 10 location in Bismarck plans on opening in January.

