Pro’s Pointer 18: Fishing rod do’s and don’ts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The better you take care of something, the longer it will last. I’m sure you’ve heard that a time or two from your parents. That’s the theme for this week’s Pro’s Pointer as well. Johnnie Candle is focusing on fishing rods.

“We spend a lot of money on our fishing rods and here are a few do’s and don’ts to help prolong the life of your equipment. First thing, do! Do store your rods in rod sleeves. They do a great job of preventing tangles in the rod locker and that’s going to make your rods last longer. Don’t grab your rod in the center when you’re hoisting a fish over the side or when you’re trying to pull loose from a snag,” said Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame. “Rods are designed to be strongest when they bend from the butt to the tip. Grabbing in the center changes that flex point and it risks breaking your rod. Don’t reel your lure to within inches of the rod tip. What on earth am I going to do now if anything goes wrong. It puts us in a precarious position and again it creates more opportunity to break a rod. And the last thing is, I don’t care how you try, you’re never going to get that bobber through that rod tip.”

Next week, Johnnie wraps up year number 26 of Pro’s Pointers on Your News Leader and he’s going to tell us about his fishing plans for the winter. Here’s a hint, Candle’s play does not have anything to do with fishing on the ice. He’ll be guiding from a boat.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.