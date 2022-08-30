Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected

Charles Tuttle still vying for secretary of state
Charles Tuttle still vying for secretary of state(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November.

Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.

He’s running as a Trump Independent, and has said he plans to continue to collect signatures until the September 6 deadline.

Previous Coverage: Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Morgan LaRoche sentencing Monday
Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

Dean Frantsvog, a well-known educator, lawyer, and civic leader in the Minot community, died...
Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog
Brady Torgerson, Brent Torgerson and Kelly Huffman
Former bank president pleads guilty to defrauding Beulah and Glen Ullin banks
Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Mandan Police Drones
Mandan police say using drones helps department in search and rescues