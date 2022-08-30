Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November.

Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.

He’s running as a Trump Independent, and has said he plans to continue to collect signatures until the September 6 deadline.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.