Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed.

Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law.

He was elected to the Minot City Council in 2002 and served on the council for 15 years, four of which he served as council president.

Frantsvog started his own lawn firm in 2004, and also taught business law classes at Minot State from 2004 until his retirement due to health this year.

A visitation will be held for Frantsvog this Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home.

His service will take place Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minot State University Development Foundation.

Frantsvog will be posthumously inducted into the Minot State Athletics Hall of Fame in October.

All of us at Your News Leader offer our condolences to Dean’s family and friends. May his memory be a blessing.

Obituary for Dean Frantsvog

