Mandan non-profit aims to help veterans get creative

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Art is an outlet where veteran Ken Rodgers can escape into his work. The Lifeless Arts studio in Mandan wanted a way to give veterans a place to paint. In March of 2022, Chris Kraft started the non-profit Bis-Man Veteran’s Art Project.

Rogers retired almost five years ago and is using his free time to fill canvases. He took a couple of painting classes at BSC and painted anytime he could. Since his retirement, he’s spent hours at the studio painting multiple canvases, and it has become his favorite creative pastime.

“I like painting because it’s a way to use your hands. It’s a visual medium, it blends with your fingers, putting paint on canvas, and it keeps me out of trouble,” said Rogers.

For Rogers, painting is a way to forget what’s going on in the world and keep his mind and hands busy.

“The arts are a way of working through issues, and you use your hands whether you’re doing sculpture, or pottery, or painting,” said Chris Kraft, owner.

The Lifeless Arts studio has been open for a couple of years, but over time, Kraft noticed how well the pairing of veterans and painting went together.

“Well, when I started my business, we had quite a few veterans, and I thought, well, we could give back. So we worked with them and the VFW and the other veteran organizations in town, and it took us about six months to get it all ready,” said Kraft.

The studio is open 24 hours, so veterans can access the space anytime they want with key fobs.

“It’s just a good way to give back to the veterans who have served,” said Kraft.

The non-profit encourages not just the veterans to use the resources but their loved ones too.

“You know, it’s not just veterans. It’s their spouses and children. They’re all welcome as well,” said Kraft.

The program supplies all the paint, canvases, and art lessons for veterans to use.

The Lifeless Arts studio still has around 30 easels open that they want to fill.

