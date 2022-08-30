Logan Nissley: coming back after surgery

Logan Nissley
Logan Nissley(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of you may know the story, but if you don’t, Century’s Logan Nissley finished last basketball season with a broken bone in both of her feet.

She had surgery in the off-season, and it looked like her volleyball season may have been in jeopardy. Nissley is expected to play some Tuesday night. For now, she’s limited to only back row and 20 jumps in practice.

“He said it was a lot of bad luck but a lot of repetition of landing on it and things like that, so I don’t know,” said Logan Nissley, Century Senior.

“It’s hard to hold back a player like that, somebody who’s that competitive. I don’t know that Logan feels a lot of pain when P.T. says go based off of pain that’s not always the best thing for Logan. We’re going to get her back sooner than we thought we’d would but still slow progress right now. Just playing in the back row for us. No running, no jumping, she got to swing twice this weekend. We let her swing twice,” said Jamie Zastoupil, Century Head Coach.

Nissley is enjoying the fact that her recovery from the surgeries is going well but she understands the big picture and she cannot push it too much too soon.

“Just kind of a rough draft was maybe October 1st but after I’ve been going to P.T. two, three times a week and my P.T. called my surgeon in Minneapolis and he was like, is it OK she is ahead of protocol, ahead of schedule, things like that and he said it was OK as long as I followed my pain. I can’t keep playing if my pain is a four out of ten or higher,” said Nissley.

The Patriots went 6-1 at the crossover last weekend. They play in Watford City Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Morgan LaRoche sentencing Monday
Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

Fishing Rod Tips
Pro’s Pointer 18: Fishing rod do’s and don’ts
10PM Sportscast 8/29/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/29/2022
Class 11AA & 11A football poll
Class 11AA & 11A football polls
FCS season starts
F.C.S. season starts this weekend