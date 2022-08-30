Logan Nissley: coming back after surgery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of you may know the story, but if you don’t, Century’s Logan Nissley finished last basketball season with a broken bone in both of her feet.

She had surgery in the off-season, and it looked like her volleyball season may have been in jeopardy. Nissley is expected to play some Tuesday night. For now, she’s limited to only back row and 20 jumps in practice.

“He said it was a lot of bad luck but a lot of repetition of landing on it and things like that, so I don’t know,” said Logan Nissley, Century Senior.

“It’s hard to hold back a player like that, somebody who’s that competitive. I don’t know that Logan feels a lot of pain when P.T. says go based off of pain that’s not always the best thing for Logan. We’re going to get her back sooner than we thought we’d would but still slow progress right now. Just playing in the back row for us. No running, no jumping, she got to swing twice this weekend. We let her swing twice,” said Jamie Zastoupil, Century Head Coach.

Nissley is enjoying the fact that her recovery from the surgeries is going well but she understands the big picture and she cannot push it too much too soon.

“Just kind of a rough draft was maybe October 1st but after I’ve been going to P.T. two, three times a week and my P.T. called my surgeon in Minneapolis and he was like, is it OK she is ahead of protocol, ahead of schedule, things like that and he said it was OK as long as I followed my pain. I can’t keep playing if my pain is a four out of ten or higher,” said Nissley.

The Patriots went 6-1 at the crossover last weekend. They play in Watford City Tuesday night.

