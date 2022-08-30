Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County

Towner County crime scene
Towner County crime scene(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a crime scene in the southwest part of the county, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Details are limited, though the sheriff’s office said there is no known risk to public safety.

The department declined to comment on the incident to Your News Leader Monday night. The post indicates additional information regarding the investigation will be available in the future.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

