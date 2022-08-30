Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field

Towner County crime scene
Towner County crime scene(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY) - Authorities are investigating a scene in Towner County where four dead bodies were discovered.

The Towner County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a wheat field in the 6100 block of 66th Street NE on Monday, for a report of unresponsive individuals. That wheat field is between Leeds and Cando.

When authorities arrived, they say they found four people shot dead. Authorities say they also found a gun in possession of one of the people. At this time, the sheriff’s office says it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Names of the people involved are being withheld pending family notification.

The Towner County Sheriff’s Department along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working the case.

