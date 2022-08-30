Former bank president pleads guilty to defrauding Beulah and Glen Ullin banks

Brady Torgerson, Brent Torgerson and Kelly Huffman
Brady Torgerson, Brent Torgerson and Kelly Huffman(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former bank president has pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud in Beulah and Glen Ullin.

Thirty-four-year-old Brady Torgerson was indicted by a federal grand jury late last year. Prosecutors said he attempted to defraud First Security Bank and Union Bank by improperly issuing loans, issuing funds to people not entitled to funds, and concealing information. They say he issued a cashier’s check to his son for more than $724,000 without the necessary paperwork.

Torgerson formally entered a plea agreement Tuesday. His sentencing date is set for Nov. 28.

Two others in this case, 60-year-old Brent Torgerson and 32-year-old Kelly Huffman, are charged with and have pleaded not guilty to misapplication of bank funds. They’re scheduled to change their pleas later this year.

