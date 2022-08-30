F.C.S. season starts this weekend

FCS season starts
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The football season begins for the F.C.S. football teams in North Dakota. On Saturday, the Bison are at home to face Drake.

North Dakota State will begin the defense of its ninth national championship. NDSU returns a number of familiar names to the line-up. The head coach says it does not matter who the opponent is this week. They’re just ready to go.

“First game is always exciting because it at least gives you a barometer of where you’re at as a football team. Hard to say you have to improve at this, this and this without having a game under your belt. Right now, we’re trying to prepare for everything because that’s what you do in fall camp. You know there are three non-conference games and eight conference games that are ahead of you, and you want to at least try and touch on every situation that you can and hopefully your kids can have some recall during the course of the season,” said NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz.

Those non-conference games also include North Carolina A&T at home and a trip to play the University of Arizona on September 17.

The Valley Conference opener for the Bison is against the Coyotes on September 24.

Meanwhile, UND heads to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday for a contest against the Cornhuskers.

