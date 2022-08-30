Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position.

The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.

“It really feels fantastic. I think Mandan is in a super place right now. The citizens of Mandan and our business just keep having faith and investing in this community,” said Huber.

Attracting new businesses to the city of Mandan is also important to the city’s vision for the future. Balancing Goat Yoga and Coffee says Huber was part of making their business plan a reality.

“She knew all the connections we needed to make. She didn’t do any of the leg work for us but she knew, ‘You can take advantage of this program. I’m going to set up a meeting with the Lewis and Clark Development Center,’” said Co-owner of the Balancing Goat Coffee Co. Dawn Hager

Huber says her official last day of work hasn’t been set in stone yet, but she plans on staying active in the community and watching it thrive and grow. She says she’ll take the next few months to step away and catch her breath. Maybe even take time for her hobbies, like barrel racing.

Huber says there’s many projects she’s worked on over the years and has a hard time picking a favorite, but the citizens of Mandan are usually most excited to have new restaurants pop up around town. During her tenure, Mandan has seen record setting sales tax revenue and restaurant and lodging taxes.

