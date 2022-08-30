Deer archery season opens Friday

FILE - deer
FILE - deer(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Deer archery season starts on Friday at noon, and Game and Fish is reminding people of some of the rules before things get rolling.

Archery tags now have to be mailed to you, so they remind people to apply early to allow time for them to arrive. They also remind bow hunters to watch out for baiting restrictions on state lands and several units in North Dakota, and there are restrictions on transporting deer from areas where CWD has been present.

”It continues all the way through January 1, so quite a lengthy season means quite a bit of time for archers to get out there and get active in North Dakota’s outdoors where archery is certainly gaining in popularity,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

You can check gf.nd.gov for more information.

