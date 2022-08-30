Class 11AA & 11A football polls

Class 11AA & 11A football poll
Class 11AA & 11A football poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s victory over Fargo Davies has shifted the Class 11AA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. West Fargo Sheyenne remains number one. West Fargo’s win over Century also pulls the Packers into the top five.

In Class 11A, Jamestown, Fargo North and Dickinson are the trio at the top.

Class-11AA Football Poll

(Monday, August 29, 2022)

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16) — Record: 1-0 — 84 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Mandan — Record: 1-0 — 61 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Fargo Shanley — Record: 1-0 — 47 pts — Last week: 4th

4. West Fargo (1) — Record: 1-0 — 33 pts — Last week: RV

5. Bismarck Century — Record: 0-1 — 16 pts — Last week: 2nd

Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (0-1) and Minot High (1-0)

Class-11A Football Poll

(Monday, August 29, 2022)

1. Jamestown (15) — Record: 1-0 — 83 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo North (2) — Record: 2-0 — 68 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Dickinson — Record: 1-0 — 48 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo South — Record: 1-0 — 37 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Grand Forks Red River — Record: 1-1 — 10 pts — Last week: 4th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (1-0)

