Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in jail for multiple theft and drug charges.

Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved in stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County. He originally pleaded not guilty in April, but changed his plea last week.

Bowles will also serve three years of probation after his sentence.

