Universally free school lunch program ends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, parents of school-aged children were offered relief in the form of free breakfast and lunch for their kids. As the school year starts up, Bismarck Public Schools wants to remind parents that the Free and Reduced Lunch Program is still available to qualifying applicants.

The pandemic brought a sense of uncertainty. Some of that anxiety was eased by the federal government through the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. Even though the program is no longer universally available, Bismarck Public Schools wants to remind parents to fill out the application to find out if they still qualify.

”We know that there’s people out there that qualify that didn’t fill out an application last year, and so, those are the ones that we’re really encouraging to get in and fill out that application,” said Michelle Wagner, child nutrition program director at Bismarck Public Schools.

Some parents feel the program was helpful, and because of record inflation, it still makes a difference for many parents.

”I get that some people can’t afford to pay for the lunches, but to have it all across the board would be kind of nice,” said Heather Brown who has a child in the 7th grade at Wachter.

Wagner says that school lunches in Bismarck are a cost-effective way to make sure your child can get a meal while saving you the time of packing a lunch.

”An elementary lunch costs $2.35 and a secondary lunch costs $2.85. And so, really, if you’re looking to provide a lunch from home, you’re not going to be able to do that with the inflation we’re seeing in our grocery stores right now,” added Wagner.

Guidelines for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program are based on how many people are in your household and what your annual income is. Wagner says filling out the application is a quick process, and you won’t need to verify income with paystubs.

Qualifying income levels are set every year by the federal government. To find out if you qualify, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.