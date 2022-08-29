United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer’s Elise Altringer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Elise Altringer sets a good example.

“She’s done lots of great things in the water, out of the water, on the basketball court,” said Minot Girls Swim Coach Emily Jensen.

The Minot High swim team voted Elise as a captain this season.

“Had she not been voted into that position she would have filled that position with her character and personality,” said Jensen.

Even though she doesn’t even go to Minot High.

“I love it. I have met so many awesome friends at Minot High. It’s a great community to be a part of,” said Elise.

Elise qualified for the Majettes’ varsity swim team while she was still an eighth grader at Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

“That was obviously super rough at first, but then each year the upperclassmen took me under their arms. That helped me to grow out of my shell and follow their example,” said Elise.

Now, she’s the one leading the way.

“She is a dream to coach. She comes with a positive attitude every day. She does exactly what she’s asked to do,” said Jensen.

Elise also teaches swim lessons.

“Getting to see their personalities from when they start to when they finish, how used to the water they get and how much they fall in love with the water. It’s just something I love to see,” said Elise.

Maybe that’s because Elise was one of those kids, ten years ago.

“I was super shy,” said Elise.

Believe it or not, Elise Altringer used to be the “shy kid.”

“She’s come a long way. She’s a great leader, just fabulous,” said Jensen.

Now, a few months shy of graduation, Elise shared advice with her former self:

“To go out of my shell. To not be afraid to get in trouble a little bit. Not to hold myself back,” said Elise.

She’s not holding back.

Elise said that she is open to swimming or playing basketball in college next year.

