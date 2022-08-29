“Pumpin’ for a pool” Local Williston gas station to donate funds to new outdoor pool

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This week, a Williston gas station will be donating some of its fuel profits to the Williston Water World project.

From now until 9pm on September 1, Scenic Sports will be giving away 10 cents a gallon of unleaded or diesel towards the outdoor pool project. The gas station is located on Highway 1804 south of Williston, and sees hundreds of industrial and recreational vehicles daily. Owner Andy Anderson pitched the idea to the Williston Pool Action Committee, saying he and his family support the project.

“I’ve got kids and grandkids. I have three boys that live here with their wives and we have six grandkids. (I’m doing this) just to help out the community and what we can do to make it better for the community,” said Anderson.

Earlier this month, the Williston Pool Action Committee announced more than $3 million had been raised so far. Groundbreaking is expected next year at the site located near Cutting Field.

