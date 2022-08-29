“Pumpin’ for a pool” Local Williston gas station to donate funds to new outdoor pool

Scenic Sports gas station in Williston
Scenic Sports gas station in Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This week, a Williston gas station will be donating some of its fuel profits to the Williston Water World project.

From now until 9pm on September 1, Scenic Sports will be giving away 10 cents a gallon of unleaded or diesel towards the outdoor pool project. The gas station is located on Highway 1804 south of Williston, and sees hundreds of industrial and recreational vehicles daily. Owner Andy Anderson pitched the idea to the Williston Pool Action Committee, saying he and his family support the project.

“I’ve got kids and grandkids. I have three boys that live here with their wives and we have six grandkids. (I’m doing this) just to help out the community and what we can do to make it better for the community,” said Anderson.

Earlier this month, the Williston Pool Action Committee announced more than $3 million had been raised so far. Groundbreaking is expected next year at the site located near Cutting Field.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

River Bowles, Williston
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
“Days of Our Lives” moving exclusively to streaming September 12; how to watch the show moving forward
10PM Sportscast 8/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/28/2022
monday forecast
Evening Weather 8/28/22