New tobacco control and prevention dashboard for NDDoH

Tobacco control and prevention dashboard(NDDoH)
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In order to help inform the public about tobacco use, the North Dakota Department of Health has rolled out a new tobacco control and prevention dashboard of current state data. The data is compiled of adults and high schoolers.

In a 2021 Youth Risk Survey, 21% of high school students said they currently use electronic vapor products. While only 3.9% of adults use those products currently. 53% of high school students have tried them at least once.

The new dashboard hopes to share demographics as they trend over time and will be updated when new data becomes available each year.

You can view the dashboard here.

