NDIT employing multiple measures to fight cyberattacks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Information Technology Department isn’t planning to change its practices after the Workforce Safety and Insurance Department experienced a cyber-attack earlier this year.

The top security officer for NDIT says that’s because they already have effective measures in place to prevent phishing attacks. However, WSI is one agency that isn’t unified with the NDIT, which means they’re not required to take the same security measures as other state agencies and attacks are more frequent.

“If we have all those sensors deployed, as soon as we even pick up and see a phishing email or anything else, we can block it. But for our partners that are not unified with us, it slows it down because it’s like having a smoke alarm at your house, and the smoke alarm goes off. But if no one is there to see it, it’s gonna take a little bit longer before it’s detected,” said Michael Gregg, chief information security officer at NDIT.

In addition to mandatory quarterly cybersecurity training for all state employees, Information Technology also has a system of sensors in place to automatically sift out most phishing attacks before they even reach employees.

