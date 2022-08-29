ND cities, counites await oil-fueled infrastructure funding

Oil rig
Oil rig(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019.

Fargo will get nearly $24 million under “Operation Prairie Dog.” Ruso, the state’s smallest incorporated town of just three people, will get $463.37, according to state data estimates. Estimates show Bismarck will receive $14.7 million followed by Grand Forks at $12.7 million, West Fargo at $10.7 million, and Mandan at $7.4 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

Knights of Columbus building beds
Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus build beds for children in Fort Yates
best thing I saw this week
The Best Thing I Saw This Week
monarch butterfly
Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site
Welk Homestead State Historic Site
Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site