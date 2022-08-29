Morton Mandan Public Library turning a new page

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The long-awaited opening of the Morton Mandan Public Library is underway. The soft opening of the library was hosted on Monday and the library hopes to celebrate its 15th anniversary in grand style.

A new page has been turned at the Morton Mandan Public Library. The facility is now open and ready to serve the community.

“I felt in awe. I think it is just a miracle the way they have got everything organized and pulled together,” Betty Schaff of Mandan said.

Everything is in place for people to come in and find new favorites to read. However, there are still some minor projects pending, such as setting up coffee tables.

“We were running around like chickens without a head. To be honest because there was so much to do, we made lists, and everybody took sections,” Library Director Barb Sandstrom said.

Each space in the library has a new feature for age groups. There is a stage in the children’s area, a gaming table for teens, and a cozy fireplace for the adults to relax and read next to.

“I think that is going to be such a calling card for all of the youth,” Schaff said.

The new gaming table in the teen center has lots of special features including magnet cup holders

“We can not wait to see our patrons coming in and just enjoying this new space,” Sandstrom said.

The gaming table is for teens only and features a screen that can be written on for playing games, such as Dungeons and Dragons. However, the one thing that everyone was looking forward to seeing was in abundance on the shelves.

“I’m looking forward to reading more of the books here,” Molly Taylor of Bismarck said.

A grand opening celebration for the library’s new chapter in serving the community is planned for some time next month.

The library is currently open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and looking to expand hours next month.

