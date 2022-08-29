Minot’s new recreation area

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come.

The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.

The property has never been planted for farming, and officials said it’s an example of unspoiled prairie.

“I thought it was beautiful. I think it’s a great way to enjoy our native prairie and it looks very natural, and it’s just really nice. Good view,” said Mike Rose, Minot.

They plan to add a golf course, playground, and other amenities at some point in the future.

The address is 4600 County Road 15, right across from Berry Acres.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.