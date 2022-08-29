Minot State students react to the President’s loan forgiveness program

Student Debt Forgiveness
Student Debt Forgiveness
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to forgive a portion of federal student loans.

It called for up to $10,000 to be canceled for people that earn less than $125,000 per year. Department of Education staff estimate that forms to apply for the program will be out by October.

Your News Leader went to Minot State University to talk to students about their thoughts on the program.

“I think that it’s a really good idea because not everybody is able to have the money they need to be able to get through college and maintain life expenses. So, the fact that they’re able to come up with a program or a plan that gives a student the ability to potentially have extra money I think is a really good idea,” said Hope Allen, radiology major.

“The president giving out free loans is nice, but it’s not something that I really follow. I think you have to work for everything that’s earned, but everyone has their own opinion,” said Jasper LaDue, student.

Thursday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, released a statement against the plan.

Student loans taken out through the Bank of North Dakota will not be eligible for the federal loan forgiveness.

