Minot hosts CWD informational meeting

CWD public meeting Monday(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota Game and Fish are holding a meeting in Minot to answer hunter questions about Chronic Wasting Disease.

It’s at the Grand Hotel starting at 7 p.m. Monday night. The meeting is open to anyone in the public curious about the disease and how it’s impacting North Dakota deer herds. Staff say CWD is spreading in state herds, though still not common. The disease infects the brain of the animal, and they say it can’t infect humans.

“There’s really only been a few positive cases. Most of it is in the western part of the state. There’s been a few isolated instances kind of creeping a little farther east, and then way over near the Red River there were some positives right on the Minnesota side,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

It’s the last of three such meetings held around the state, but you can also contact Game and Fish to find out more if you missed out.

