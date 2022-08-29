Military’s education benefits outweigh Biden’s student loan plan

Military training
Military training(Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Military recruiters are undeterred by President Biden’s announcement to cancel $10,000 of student loans for federal loan borrowers.

The majority of those who join the North Dakota National Guard do so in part because the Guard pays 100% of their college tuition at in-state schools. And since four years of school is more expensive than what the federal government is canceling, the military still has an advantage to help them recruit.

“The sheer amount of tuition assistance, the GI Bill, scholarships, our military scholarships. Everything is stackable with anything they do athletically or academically while they’re in high school, is going to far outweigh that,” said Andrew Tanata, Sergeant First Class with the ND National Guard.

Sergeant Tanata says even though the educational benefit is a big draw, it’s not always used because plenty of recruits find fulfilling careers in the military that don’t require a college degree.

