McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

K-9 Xillo and his handler Max Ingram
K-9 Xillo and his handler Max Ingram(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Deputies at the McKenzie County Sheriff’s office are saying goodbye to one of their own.

On Monday, the department held a retirement party for Xillo, a 6-year-old German Shepard who has been with them for 5 years. He has been deployed more than 500 times, assisting deputies in several arrests and drug busts. His handler, Deputy Max Ingram, says Xillo has been a valuable asset for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We love him for his nose, they are able to find out drug odor, they are able to track missing or endangered persons, and they are able to find fleeing criminals. All of those things combined with their drive creates a very effective public safety tool,” said Ingram.

Xillo was treated to cake and treats before his final walkout and radio signoff.

Ingram says that he has adopted Xillo, where he will spend the rest of his days as part of his family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

