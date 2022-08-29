Mandan Parks and Rec begins construction on Old Red Trail in Mandan

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Old Red Trail in Mandan is getting a facelift. The section that will undergo construction stretches from Sunset Avenue East to Collins Avenue. The trail is located south of the Mandan Walmart and the new high school. Mandan Parks and Recreation planned to start re-building the trail in April 2020, but COVID caused financial delays.

“It’s been on our radar for replacing our trails because they deteriorate over time, and that trail’s probably pushing over almost 20 years. So, there’s some erosion and splitting of the asphalt. We just thought it was a good time to replace the asphalt, so hopefully, it will be done late this fall,” said Mandan Parks District Director Cole Higlin.

The total estimated cost is $238,330 and should be completed by the end of October 2022.

