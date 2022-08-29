Lakota woman dies in vehicle rollover

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash late Sunday night led to the death of a Lakota woman.

The 29-year-old woman was driving on Highway 2, southeast of Crary, when her vehicle struck the median, rolled into the opposite lane of traffic, and landed in a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, a juvenile female, was uninjured in the accident.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

