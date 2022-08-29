Lakota woman dies in vehicle rollover

Deadly rollover crash
Deadly rollover crash(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash late Sunday night led to the death of a Lakota woman.

The 29-year-old woman was driving on Highway 2, southeast of Crary, when her vehicle struck the median, rolled into the opposite lane of traffic, and landed in a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, a juvenile female, was uninjured in the accident.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

River Bowles, Williston
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft
Scenic Sports gas station in Williston
‘Pumpin’ for a pool’: Local Williston gas station to donate funds to new outdoor pool
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
‘Days of Our Lives’ moving exclusively to streaming September 12; how to watch the show moving forward
10PM Sportscast 8/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/28/2022