International student athletes are kicking it at the University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The type of “football” that is popular in England is known as soccer in the United States. A couple of international students are getting a kick out of the sport here in North Dakota. The University of Mary has scored two women’s soccer players for this year’s team.

Tara Young is one of the new players who moved all the way from England to pursue her education in exercise science and play soccer for UMary. So far, she and her teammates have embraced what North Dakota has to offer, like going to Target and watching sunsets from the UMary hill.

“Well, I expected it to be a bit chilly, so it was very hot, very scenic, and the sunset was really nice on the first night. All the locals are very friendly and easy to talk to. So, I felt really welcome when I got here,” said freshmen year soccer player Tara Young.

She’s also shocked by how much larger the meal portion sizes are here, and how friendly residents of Bismarck have been.

“I think, especially compared to England, just Americans are so friendly, like don’t be scared to ask anyone for help,” said Young.

“I think not as much of a shock, but people are so much friendlier, you can talk to anyone. Yeah, not afraid to ask questions and just feeling part of a team, very part of everything,” said freshmen soccer player Kaira Hotkley.

“I just think the people are really nice in contrast to Germany, everyone is really welcoming, and if you need help you can just reach out to people,” said freshmen soccer player Rian Spreuken.

All three of the girls toured multiple universities in places like Tennessee and Florida, but agreed that the coaches and team camaraderie led them to choose UMary.

“I chose UMary because I love the atmosphere and coaches just give me a lot of opportunities I would love to take,” said Spreuken.

Over the past couple of weeks, they’ve all acclimated to the warm weather and are feeling right at home.

“I’m at home here. That’s what I feel like in the last couple of weeks. I’ve felt really comfortable,” said Hotkley.

The University of Mary has 45 international students attending this fall from 21 countries. The fall semester starts on September 6.

