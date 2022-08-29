Interdiction operations in southwestern North Dakota culminate in a dozen arrests

Interdiction operations in southwestern ND
Interdiction operations in southwestern ND(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Interdiction efforts across the state are meant to keep residents safe and drugs off the streets. Last week, efforts by numerous law enforcement agencies in the southwest portion of the state culminated in 51 traffic stops and 12 arrests.

The operation, conducted on Thursday and Friday, was part of a national initiative to organize proactive enforcement operations. Law enforcement said they believe these efforts are successful in keeping the communities safer.

“We know that drugs in our communities have a detrimental effect across the board in a lot of different areas. And even a small arrest might make a difference,” said Lt. Eldon Mehrer, Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals fled from law enforcement during the interdiction efforts last week. Officers say across the country more people are fleeing from law enforcement in recent years.

They add that these interdiction operations help them build relationships across jurisdictions which helps them in pursuits and investigations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

Terrance Olson arrested on possession with intent to deliver charges
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
Military training
Military’s education benefits outweigh Biden’s student loan plan
Cybersecurity at the state
NDIT employing multiple measures to fight cyberattacks
Camron Howlingwolf, 24
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman