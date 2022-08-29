Interdiction operations in southwestern North Dakota culminate in a dozen arrests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Interdiction efforts across the state are meant to keep residents safe and drugs off the streets. Last week, efforts by numerous law enforcement agencies in the southwest portion of the state culminated in 51 traffic stops and 12 arrests.

The operation, conducted on Thursday and Friday, was part of a national initiative to organize proactive enforcement operations. Law enforcement said they believe these efforts are successful in keeping the communities safer.

“We know that drugs in our communities have a detrimental effect across the board in a lot of different areas. And even a small arrest might make a difference,” said Lt. Eldon Mehrer, Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals fled from law enforcement during the interdiction efforts last week. Officers say across the country more people are fleeing from law enforcement in recent years.

They add that these interdiction operations help them build relationships across jurisdictions which helps them in pursuits and investigations.

