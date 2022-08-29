Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome case confirmed in North Dakota

HPS Case confirmed in North Dakota
HPS Case confirmed in North Dakota(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in a pediatric patient.

The patient was located in the eastern part of the state. The individual was hospitalized but has recovered.

HPS is a viral infection that can cause severe lung disease, including pneumonia. Typically, infected rodents spread the virus in their droppings. The virus is then transmitted when someone breathes in air contaminated by the virus.

Symptoms of HPS usually take effect two to three weeks after infection. Since 1993, there have been 19 confirmed HPS cases in the state by the Department of Health.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

Oil rig
ND cities, counites await oil-fueled infrastructure funding
Knights of Columbus building beds
Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus build beds for children in Fort Yates
best thing I saw this week
The Best Thing I Saw This Week
monarch butterfly
Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site