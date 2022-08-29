Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome case confirmed in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in a pediatric patient.

The patient was located in the eastern part of the state. The individual was hospitalized but has recovered.

HPS is a viral infection that can cause severe lung disease, including pneumonia. Typically, infected rodents spread the virus in their droppings. The virus is then transmitted when someone breathes in air contaminated by the virus.

Symptoms of HPS usually take effect two to three weeks after infection. Since 1993, there have been 19 confirmed HPS cases in the state by the Department of Health.

