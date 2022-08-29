Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds

STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - A grassfire broke out about eight miles north of Sterling Monday afternoon. Sterling and Wing first responders were called to the scene around noon. They shut down part of Highway 14 around 1 p.m. as high winds fanned the flames and the fire approached the roadway.

As of 3 p.m., responders estimated that several miles had burned from west to east, mostly farmland. One emergency responder said part of the land on fire was his land. They say no structures had been damaged at that time.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

