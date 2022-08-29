Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather will be cooling down soon. That means monarch butterflies will be migrating and North Dakota is one of their stops. The Welk Homestead State Historic Site in Strasburg, North Dakota, has become a popular spot for the migrating monarchs.

On the Welk Homestead Site, there are lots of flowers, evergreens, trees and a large water source where milkweed can grow. The site has become a popular stopping point for monarch spottings. “Flying with the Monarchs” is an event held to help educate people on the special species.

“His homestead here has these beautiful trees and bushes that house tonnes of monarchs each year, and it’s beautiful when they come and go throughout the summer,” said Mallory Schumacher, an interpreter at the Welk Homestead Site.

To connect with the monarchs, attendees at the event painted butterfly magnets and flew kites while touring the state historic site.

“I think people just love the monarch and connect with it because one it’s a beautiful species, it’s large. So, when you see a larger butterfly, it’s easier to identify and connect with. A lot of North Dakotans remember seeing them flying around as kids when they grew up, so they connect to that species,” said Conservation Biologist Elisha Mueller.

Migrating monarchs will travel from as far north as Canada to central Mexico while helping pollinate food sources.

“Monarchs are pollinators, and all of our pollinators are important, you know, one in three bites of food we eat are thanks to our pollinators providing that service to our plants and our crops, so they’re very important,” said Mueller.

When it’s windy or cold, monarchs reside in trees, logs and brush.

“We first got interested when our trees were full of monarch butterflies one year, so after that, we decided to start doing some awareness about the butterflies, and now this year being put on the endangered list it’s even more important for us to talk about the importance of their habitat,” said Brain Grove, the site supervisor of the Welk Homestead.

Grove said a great way to keep seeing the monarchs is to plant more milkweed.

The Welk Homestead has more than just monarchs. The site is a time capsule to discover what it was like to live in a 20th Century homestead as a person of German-Russian descent.

