Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman who struck and killed a man while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to time in prison.

Morgan LaRoche was sentenced Monday afternoon to ten years of incarceration with five years suspended for a period of three years.

She was charged with criminal vehicular homicide but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter last May.

LaRoche struck and killed 22-year-old Aaron Schmidt while under the influence of alcohol in July 2021.

Judge Rhonda Ehlis heard from various people connected to the case, including LaRoche herself.

“I just would like to apologize to everyone that I put in this situation,” said LaRoche. “I understand that forgiveness is entirely optional, but I need to say that I do apologize for what I have done.”

LaRoche was taken into custody without incident.

Judge Ehlis said no one left the courtroom a winner and she hopes everyone can somehow heal from the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.