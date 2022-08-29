“Days of Our Lives” moving exclusively to streaming September 12; how to watch the show moving forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NBC’s longest running television show, “Days of Our Lives,” will be airing its final episode on network television on Friday, September 9, before making a permanent and exclusive move to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The popular noon hour soap opera will resume airing its episodes on Peacock beginning Monday, September 12.

The move is expected to cause an uprise in subscribers to the streaming service, as well as an increase in viewers who are displeased with the sudden shift for the long-running drama and have grown accustomed to watching the show on television.

In anticipation of this move, NBC is offering those wishing to subscribe to Peacock a number of special deals through the month of September.

NBC Universal says a plan called Peacock Premium will be $1.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year. The cost to subscribe to Peacock to view all of its shows and content is normally $5 a month, offering new subscribers a discount of roughly $40 per year, or $3 per month.

This offer also comes as Peacock prepares to announce a number of new shows this fall.

With “Days of Our Lives” no longer available through traditional TV viewing or cable, those wanting to continue viewing the show will need a device capable of running the Peacock app. This can be done on any smart TV or phone, or through any tablet capable of downloading the app. The streaming service can also be viewed online at peacocktv.com.

“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

With the networking programming change, NBC will instead air “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former time slot, which will be an hour-long news program. NBC said the news program would provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available on streaming services.

