Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman

Camron Howlingwolf, 24
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole.

Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.

Howlingwolf initially denied being the driver in the accident but later told police he met Demery at Crossroads Tavern before they drove away. He said he did not remember the accident.

Howlingwolf is charged with criminal vehicular injury and duty in accident. He’s in custody on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

