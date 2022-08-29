Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills

Terrance Olson arrested on possession with intent to deliver charges
Terrance Olson arrested on possession with intent to deliver charges(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills.

Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.

Olson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center. He’s set to stand trial in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
The World of Macarons in Bismarck
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

Interdiction operations in southwestern ND
Interdiction operations in southwestern North Dakota culminate in a dozen arrests
Military training
Military’s education benefits outweigh Biden’s student loan plan
Cybersecurity at the state
NDIT employing multiple measures to fight cyberattacks
Camron Howlingwolf, 24
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman