Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills.

Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.

Olson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center. He’s set to stand trial in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.