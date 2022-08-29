The Best Thing I Saw This Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Albert Pujols will go down as one of the greatest to ever play in Major League Baseball, but he’s always been great to fans off the field.

While in Chicago this past week, he had a special moment with a fan by giving him his game-worn jersey off his back.

Don’t forget, you can send us the best thing you saw that week! If you see something that hits home, send it our way. It could be your kid, someone you know, or just something you liked that came across your social media. No matter the age, sport, or event, it could be the best thing Jeff saw that week!

Contact:

Email: Jeffrey.Roberts@KFYRTV.com

Twitter: @JeffRoberts__

Facebook: Jeff Roberts KFYR

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.