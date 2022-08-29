Attorney General says Fargo officer’s actions ‘justified and reasonable’ in deadly July shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The July 8 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Shane Netterville in Fargo was justified, according to an investigation released Monday.

In a news conference Monday, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, BCI and the Fargo Police Department said that the shooting of Shane Netterville by officer Adam O’Brien on July 8 was justified, reasonable and lawful.

It was determined that the officers had reason to believe that their lives, and possibly the public, were in danger at the time of the shooting.

The officers were dispatched with the information that there were possibly three people deceased in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers saw a bullet hole in the windshield of the van that they encountered. Netterville refused to follow the officers’ instructions. The report states the van then was turned on and began driving towards the officers. The authorities interviewed the other occupants of the vehicle who corroborated the story of the officers that Netterville was intentionally escalating the situation.

“As a department and city, we mourn this loss and offer our sincere condolences to the Netterville family. Likewise, as a department and city we acknowledge the trauma inflicted on our officer who was placed in the untenable position of having to use deadly force to protect himself and the community we serve,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Officer O’Brien will be returned to full duty on September 7.

