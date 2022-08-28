Water discoloration in Dickinson possible next week

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The water in Dickinson might look a little different next week.

That’s because the City’s Water Utilities Department will be conducting routine flow testing of the fire hydrants starting August 29th. This is expected to cause a temporary discoloration of the water, which will clear up by letting the faucet run for a short period of time.

The water discoloration does not pose a health risk, however, the city recommends not to wash light-colored laundry.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.