Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County

(WCAX)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 45-year-old man from Tioga has died after crashing into a deer in Williams County on Highway 2 approximately 12 miles west of Ray. After hitting the deer, the report states the pickup lost control, drove into the median and rolled.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

This crash took place at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday. The man was taken to a hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
Fatal Bus Crash Graphic
Harvey woman dies in crash with school bus, trailer near Pickardville
Pictures by: Rachel Sem
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
Breckin Taylor
‘I miss him’: Taylor couple remembers son killed in crash

Latest News

Bismarck Fire Department
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
PLOTS update
PLOTS update
Fatal crash
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash