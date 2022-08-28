Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Fufeng
Fufeng(KEYC)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back.

More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not for sale when Chinese company Fufeng offered to buy it. They bought the land at more than $26,000 and acre. The city says the corn milling plant would add jobs and tax revenue, but many people have voiced concerns.

A group of residents collected signatures to bring the deal to a city-wide vote. Area property owners have also brought concerns to the city, worrying about higher taxes and costs related to property annexation, traffic increases, and noise and odor.

North Dakota’s US Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer say the Fufeng project should not move forward due to security concerns.

Thursday, Governor Doug Burgum asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to conduct an expediated review of the land purchase.

