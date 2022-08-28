One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital where one later died.

The crash is under investigation.

East Bismarck Expressway is closed from South 9th Street to South 12th Street as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

