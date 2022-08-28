No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire

Bismarck Fire Department
Bismarck Fire Department(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.

There’s fire damage to the apartment where the fire started.

There is also smoke damage throughout the building.

