No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.

There’s fire damage to the apartment where the fire started.

There is also smoke damage throughout the building.

