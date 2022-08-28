About 800,000 acres in this year’s PLOTS program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program, also known as PLOTS, is a popular walk-in access program for hunting.

Hunters can expect around 800,000 acres in the PLOTS program this year, which is similar to the last couple of years.

“We didn’t see a big increase and hunters probably won’t see a big change out on the landscape this year. They might find some areas that have a new PLOTS tract that hasn’t been enrolled before, and they might come across areas that a PLOTS tract has expired,” said NDGF PLOTS coordinator Kevin Kading.

With the moisture this spring and summer, habitat conditions on PLOTS acres are much improved.

“The grasslands and habitat has really rebounded nicely this year. And so, I think hunters are going to find some pretty good habitat conditions this fall,” said Kading.

Kading said it’s getting more difficult in the last decade to maintain good quality habitat in the PLOTS program due to the loss of CRP acres, native grasslands, wetlands, and tree rows on the landscape.

There are a couple of different ways to find PLOTS tracts while out hunting.

“It’s in printed format, but it’s also kind of trending more towards going electronic. Just like everything these days, people are using their smartphones and apps on their phones and web services more, and it’s available that way as well. And so, every year it seems like we get a little less demand for the printed copies and more people kind of using the electronic version,” said Kading.

There are rules and regulations hunters need to follow on PLOTS.

“They’re enrolled with the Game and Fish with the landowner. And that’s what’s in their agreement was to allow hunting access for walk-in hunting access. And anything other than that does require landowner permission,” said Kading.

Hunters need to be respectful when hunting these private lands, too.

“It’s a privilege to be able to hunt these lands. The landowner has graciously enrolled these lands into our program, and we don’t want litter or poor behavior out there to affect that landowner’s decision to keep their land in our program,” said Kading.

