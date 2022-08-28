29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WCJB)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old cut across the opposite side of the highway.

A pick up driver tried to avoid but hit her head on. Deputies said she was not wearing a seatbelt. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

