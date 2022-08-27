The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.

After Yana Lysa and her husband moved to North Dakota eight years ago from Vinnytsia, Ukraine, her love for her favorite hobby of baking grew, and she wanted to turn it into a business.

“I tried macarons here, and I decided maybe I can offer homemade fresh macarons, like real French desserts,” said Yana Lysa, baker and co-owner of The World of Macarons.

The macaron kiosk is open Friday to Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in The Kirkwood Mall, next to Auntie Annie’s pretzels, and they are looking to extend their hours in the future.

After family and friends complimented her macarons, she knew it would be a perfect passion project. There are seven flavors at the kiosk right now, and she will be rotating in fun new flavors each month.

The World of Macarons in Bismarck (KFYR)

“I baked them for my friends for two years, and I tried different recipes and different fillings, and then just practiced,” said Lysa.

She noticed the only places she found macarons in Bismarck were at T.J.Maxx and Costco and wanted to give residents the opportunity to try her homemade, gluten-free treats.

“I realized a macaron market did not appear here for commercial sale, so I decided to try it,” said Lysa.

Updates of when the kiosk will be open can be found on their Facebook “Macarons - a boundless world of tastes!” She will also be offering catering services for special events and birthdays.

