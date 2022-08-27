Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.

The Coleman Corn maze is right next to Buckstop Junction. The cobs of sweet corn are 50 cents a piece or $12 for whatever you can fit in a five-gallon bucket. They’re open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be selling the corn until the small cobs are finished maturing and supplies last.

“So, we’ve got the sweet corn that’s ready to pick a little ahead of schedule. We were planning on having pick your own during the corn maze, but the sun and the rain this week really made it mature quicker, so if people wanna come on out,” said Sara Otte Coleman, co-owner of The Coleman Corn Maze.

After the corn is sold, they’re going to prepare their corn maze, which will open on September 9 and stay open through October 23, with weather pending.

Sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.