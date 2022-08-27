Minot woman sentenced on lesser charge in connection to fatal shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a Minot woman to serve 18 months in prison, in connection with the February shooting death of a 42-year-old man, after she agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Prosecutors had charged 35-year-old Whitney Racine with accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale. Racine agreed to plead guilty to C-felony facilitation of murder, extreme indifference, adult victim.

In exchange, the judge sentenced Racine to five years, with all but 18 months suspended, according to online court records.

Racine will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, and serve five years of supervised probation.

Two others still face charges in the case.

Mathew R. Anderson had a pretrial conference set for this week pushed back to Sept. 28, as the state and defense are waiting on DNA results. The 34-year-old Anderson is charged with AA-felony murder in Goodale’s death.

Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Regina Goodale with AA-felony accomplice to murder. She has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 21

Both Anderson and Regina Goodale remain in custody, according to online jail records.

